Patty Jenkins on Wonder Woman’s Age, Flying Abilities, Deleted Scenes, Rumors, and More

With Wonder Woman now playing around the world, I can finally post my interview with director Patty Jenkins. While I wanted to post it right after I sat down with her, since we discussed some slight spoilers, I decided I needed to wait until you had the opportunity to see the film.

During the interview, Jenkins talks about the rumors the film was a mess, how they didn’t have any deleted scenes, how little changed from the first cut to the finished film, if they had a lot of debate over Wonder Woman killing people, how old Diana is, if in a future movie Wonder Woman might fly, if Jenkins would want to jump right into a sequel, and a lot more.

Check out what she had to say below. Written by Allan Heinberg with a story by Zack Snyder & Heinberg and Jason Fuchs, Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, David Thewlis, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Connie Nielsen, Ewen Bremner, Lucy Davis, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Eugene Brave Rock, and Saïd Taghmaoui.

Collider: I always ask all directors about the editing room because the editing room really is where the movie’s made.

PATTY JENKINS: It’s where the magic happens.

What did you learn from early friends and family screenings and test screenings that impacted the finished film?

JENKINS: You know, it’s not like a long journey didn’t happen but what amazes me is how little has actually changed from the first cut other than tightening… little changes to the final battle, that was really it. I think that what I ended up finding about the final battle was I was hitting emotional points for Diana that I really wanted to hit but I felt a craving for some other kinds of emotional gratification and engagement that we tried to accentuate even more. I think what you learn is rhythm, tone, humor where the jokes are happening but in our case, I just now can finally say all this. We didn’t cut one scene in this movie nor did we change the order of one scene in this movie from the script that we went in shooting with.

That’s crazy.

JENKINS: Isn’t it?

I’ve never heard of this happening.

JENKINS: Not one, not one. We replaced the walk to No Man’s Land with a different walk to No Man’s Land. And we’ve got the DVD now, they keep wanting to put cut scenes and there aren’t any.

There’s literally no deleted scenes?

JENKINS: None.

That’s crazy.

JENKINS: Yep. That was true on Monster’s Will so I do delight in it.

I was going to ask you about deleted scenes and stuff but apparently there is zero.

JENKINS: There aren’t any and that was actually the most frustrating thing when somebody made up the rumor that it was a mess and I was like “Really? A mess? It’s the opposite. It is so steady. It’s been so even keel and steady.” It’s been such an opposite experience.

It’s so interesting though because the amount of rumor mongering that exists on the internet now. For example, someone recently came out and said that Justice League has been re-shot twice.

JENKINS: How would they even have time to do that?

My question is with the re-shooting of Justice League twice, hasn’t Gal been pregnant? Didn’t Henry have a knee injury and Ben’s been-

JENKINS: Yeah, they’re all off doing other things.

Yeah. So who was shooting on these days? Who was on set, that’s what I want to know.

JENKINS: Exactly. The rumor mill of these movies has been quite something to behold. I tried to learn to tune it out but the one thing I want to say to readers because it truly was stunning to me to watch is you truly can’t believe how absolutely false certain things are until you’re on the inside of one these things. You’re like, there’s not even kind of where there’s smoke, there’s fire. There is absolutely lies-

Did you ever want to literally start tweeting or put out something?

JENKINS: Yeah. You want to and then you have to restrain yourself because you’ll go crazy if you start doing that all the time. Definitely I was angry about the rumor that it was a mess because it was clearly a lie, it was clearly based on someone who had zero experience because there wasn’t anybody that you would be able to find that said that. It’s been a totally smooth … You know, everybody else was busy on doing other movies and we were chugging along, without any drama. I felt like the destructive quality that comes from oh, everybody knows, when you’re making something out of nothing and it was hurtful to a production to make it seem like something is true but what are you going to do? You have to make the movie and get to the other side of it. I’ve been fucking dying to show the movie as a result. For a long time.