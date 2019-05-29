Paul Blackthorne on ‘The InBetween’ and His Character’s Fate on ‘Arrow’

0

From show creator Moira Kirland (Arrow, Castle, Madam Secretary), the NBC drama series The InBetween follows Cassie Bedford (Harriet Dyer), a woman with the rare ability to see events that have previously occurred or will happen in the future and to speak to unsettled spirits who need her help. That unusual gift often crosses paths with her father, Detective Tom Hackett (Paul Blackthorne), helping him solve some of the more challenging and puzzling cases that come his way.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, actor Paul Blackthorne talked about how he came to be a part of The InBetween, his reaction when he learned about his character’s fate on The CW series Arrow, his own curiosity about that show’s upcoming final season, the appeal of playing Detective Tom Hackett, the dynamic between Tom and Cassie, what he enjoys about working with co-stars Harriet Dyer and Justin Cornwell (who plays Hackett’s new partner, Damien Asante), and how his character came to be wearing a hat.

Collider: How did you get involved with this, and how soon after leaving Arrow did this opportunity come about?

PAUL BLACKTHORNE: It was actually during Arrow, when I discovered that Quentin Lance was going to meeting his grizzly end. The producers were absolutely wonderful. Knowing that pilot season was coming up, during the filming of Arrow, they said, “Look, we’ll do what we can to accommodate you, if any projects pop up on the pilot front.” And of course, this one did. Fortunately both projects were shooting in Vancouver because, for a month there, I was flicking between Arrow and shooting the pilot for The InBetween. It was a busy little month. Fortunately, they were wonderful and managed to work out the logistics, so that I was able to do the two shows. And then, Arrow came to an end for me, and this show got picked up for series. This winter, we went off for almost six months and shot our episodes, and now we’re at launch time.

After spending so much time on Arrow playing that character, what was your reaction when you find out what your fate on that show was going to be? Is it one of those things where you’re an actor and you know that all things come to an end, at some point, or is it hard to say goodbye to a character you’ve played for that long?

BLACKTHORNE: He was obviously a bit of a hardcore character, with a lot going on in his troubled soul, so I thought it would be quite nice to wave goodbye to that. But when I came back, in the middle of Season 7, to do the documentary episode that they did, it was actually quite nice to say hello to Quentin again. It was nice to see him. He was always just doing his best. Obviously, the character that I’m playing now on The InBetween is very, very different. He’s a detective in the American judicial system, but he’s a very, very different kind of character. It’s nice to change these things up, and explore different worlds and characters.