Watch: Paul McCartney Joins James Corden for an Emotional Installment of Carpool Karaoke

0

James Corden was at it again with a new installment of Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show last night, but this time around things took an emotional turn. Paul McCartney joined Corden for a very special installment of the segment, in which the two spent a day driving around Liverpool and exploring the city of McCartney’s youth. There were sing-alongs of course, but it was the rendition of “Let It Be” that literally moved Corden to tears, as the host recounted how his father and grandfather sat him down and first introduced him to the song and, by extension, The Beatles.

The late night landscape has transformed enormously over the past few years since the departures of David Letterman, Jon Stewart, and Craig Ferguson, and while folks like Seth Meyers have leaned into the increasingly relevant world of politics, Corden has carved out his own little corner of the genre that takes the “entertainment” aspect of Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show but sprinkles in Corden’s earnest personality.

Carpool Karaoke was clearly Corden’s breakout, but I like how he’s used the segment not as a senseless gag to boost YouTube views, but as a real opportunity to get to know the guests that ride around in the car. Folks like Adele or even the Foo Fighters offer some interesting insight into their careers and lives, but it’s this Paul McCartney installment that just may be the best Carpool Karaoke to date.

Check out the Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke video below.