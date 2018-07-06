Paul Rudd on the Writing Process of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

0

With director Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to sit down with Paul Rudd to talk about the making of the sequel. During the interview, he talked about what he wanted to contribute to the script as one of the screenwriters, the way the action set pieces come together in the scripting of the movie, and if he’s ever thought about releasing an anti-aging cream to capitalize on his youthful appearance.

As most of you know, Ant-Man and the Wasp finds Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) teaming up with Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) to venture into the Quantum Realm and rescue Hope’s mother Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). Complications ensue when the antagonist Ghost (Hannah John-Komen) throws a wrench into their plans. Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the film also stars Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, and Laurence Fishburne.

Has he ever thought about releasing Paul Rudd’s Anti-Aging Cream and calling it Sex Panther?

He talks about what he wanted to contribute to the script as one of the screenwriters.

How they design the action set pieces in the writing process.

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and the Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

