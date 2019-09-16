Paul Rudd Goes to War with Paul Rudd in the Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Living with Yourself’

0

Netflix has released the trailer for their upcoming limited series Living with Yourself. The series stars Paul Rudd as a depressed man who goes to a special spa to be a better person only to be replaced by an improved version of himself while he wakes up naked in a grave. If this notion of “Spa splits yourself into good and bad versions” sounds a lot like the Rick and Morty episode “Rest and Ricklaxation”, you’re not the only one.

On the one hand, there’s certainly nothing wrong with getting two Paul Rudds for the price of one, and I’m generally a fan of directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris. The show was created by The Daily Show with Jon Stewart alum Timothy Greenberg, so there’s a lot of talent here, but this trailer leaves me a little cold. Maybe if it were just a movie, that would be one thing, but is there enough plot here to sustain eight episodes? Maybe this will be the next Russian Doll—a dark comedy anchored by a great actor that relishes its high concept plot—but right now I’m skeptical.

Check out the trailer below. The series arrives on Netflix on October 18th

Here’s the official synopsis for Living with Yourself: