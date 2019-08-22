Netflix’s ‘Living with Yourself’ Gives the World Two Paul Rudds for the Price of One

0

It’s a well-known fact that the Internet loves Paul Rudd. He’s become a reliable bit of super-sized (and occasionally super-small) comic relief in the Ant-Man franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe overall, while also carving out a Netflix niche for himself that only a handful of other A-listers have. On the TV side, Rudd’s starred in two Wet Hot American Summer spinoffs for the streamer: “First Day of Camp” and “Ten Years Later”, while on the feature side, Rudd’s expanded his range with the 2016 dramedy The Fundamentals of Caring and Duncan Jones‘ sci-fi mystery-thriller Mute. The Rudd stans have followed him through it all. But just how much love do they have to give for two Paul Rudds starring opposite each other in the same Netflix series?

In Living with Yourself, Rudd’s first leading role(s) in a television series, the MCU star plays Miles, a man who is struggling in life. When he undergoes a novel spa treatment that promises to make him a better person, he finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version of himself. Told from multiple perspectives, the eight-episode series was created and written by Emmy Award-winner Timothy Greenberg (The Daily Show with Jon Stewart), directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (The Battle of the Sexes, Little Miss Sunshine) and stars Paul Rudd and… Paul Rudd. Living with Yourself launches globally Friday, October 18th on Netflix, so be sure to add it to your watch list today!

Here’s the official synopsis for Living with Yourself:

The Netflix original series Living With Yourself is an inventive existential comedy that asks: do we really want to be better? Miles (Paul Rudd) is a man struggling in life. When he undergoes a novel spa treatment that promises to make him a better person, he finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version of himself. As he deals with the unintended consequences of his actions, Miles finds he must fight for his wife Kate (Aisling Bea), his career, and his very identity.

Greenberg executive produces with Anthony Bregman and Jeff Stern for Likely Story, Tony Hernandez for Jax Media, Dayton, Faris, Rudd, and Jeff Blitz.