Paul Rudd to Play Dual Roles in Netflix Series ‘Living with Yourself’

0

Paul Rudd is heading back to Netflix. After turning in one of the best performances of his career in Duncan Jones’ Netflix film Mute, Rudd has now signed on to lead a fully fledged comedy series for the streaming service. The actor will star in Living with Yourself, which will be directed by Little Miss Sunshine and Battle of the Sexes filmmakers Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

The series will find Rudd playing two roles in a story that follows a man struggling in life who undergoes a new treatment to become a better person. The Daily Show and The Detour producer Timothy Greenberg will serve as executive producer and showrunner while Dayton and Faris will direct all eight episodes of the show’s first season.

This is further proof that the dynamics in the industry are changing significantly—Rudd, who this summer toplined his very own Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp, is perfectly fine taking a regular role on a Netflix TV series. One of the reasons this is so amenable to a prolific performer’s busy and in-demand schedule is the shortened season length, but beyond that, Rudd has been no stranger to television.

While Rudd had standout roles in films like Clueless and Romeo + Juliet and had a successful career in theater, he arguably got a major profile boost with his guest stint on Friends playing Phoebe’s significant other. Most recently Rudd reprised his Wet Hot American Summer role for two Netflix seasons of Wet Hot American Summer: First Day at Camp and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.

Rudd will next be seen on the big screen in Avengers 4, but Living with Yourself marks his next major commitment. There’s no word on when filming will begin or when we can expect to see Living with Yourself, but this is exciting news nonetheless.