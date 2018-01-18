Paul Thomas Anderson’s AMA Is a Gold Mine for Cinephiles and Just Downright Delightful

0

Six-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker extraordinaire Paul Thomas Anderson revealed quite a bit about himself and his upcoming film Phantom Thread during a recent AMA for the film. Fans of his were tasked with asking him just about anything they could think of, and PTA responded in kind, answering everything from questions about deep cuts from cinematic history to modern kids cartoons and Star Wars. (He’s just like us!) It really was a fun bit of publicity that went beyond mere marketing and offered some insight into the mind of a truly unique filmmaker, so both cinephiles and casual movie fans are going to want to take a look at the #askpta link.

As for Phantom Thread, the film will apparently be the last for three-time Oscar-winner Daniel Day-Lewis; we’ve heard that song before, but it’s eventually going to be a verifiable fact. The film follows renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Day-Lewis) in 1950s post-war London where he finds himself at the center of British fashion. When a new muse and romantic interest enters his life, Woodcock also finds that his carefully tailored life is beginning to unravel in the most remarkable of ways. Also starring Lesley Manville and Vicky Krieps, Phantom Thread opens in U.S. theaters Friday, January 19th.

Here’s a sampling of some of PTA’s more interesting questions and responses from his AMA:

I Heart Kylo Ren. But I heart Ray more. What’s gonna happen?!?!?!?! #askpta https://t.co/zezD9OhrS4 — Phantom Thread (@Phantom_Thread) January 17, 2018