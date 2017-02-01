Paul Thomas Anderson’s Next Film Adds Cast Members as Production Starts; Still No Title

0

We knew that six-time Oscar nominee Paul Thomas Anderson has been working on an untitled fashion drama for some time, and that Oscar-winner Daniel Day-Lewis would be joining him for the venture. Then, it was reported that Focus Features had acquired the sure-fire awards-contender. It’s from that indie-friendly banner that a new logline and casting information for the still-untitled film comes today.

Joining Day-Lewis will be BAFTA Award-nominee Lesley Manville (Another Year, River) and Vicky Krieps (Hanna, A Most Wanted Man). Here’s a look at the logline in brief:

The new movie is a drama set in the couture world of 1950s London. The story illuminates the life behind the curtain of an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society.

