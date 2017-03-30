Paul Thomas Anderson’s New Film Gets a Release Date

0

There are so many prestige films coming in 2017 I can’t really handle it. We’re getting new films from Alfonso Cuaron, Joe Wright, Kathryn Bigelow, Alexander Payne, Darren Aronofsky, Tomas Alfredson, and Paul Thomas Anderson to name a few. While some of these films are still looking for release dates, Anderson’s film is now on the schedule. The film has been set for December 25, 2017. Merry Christmas!

The upcoming film (which is currently untitled) stars Daniel Day-Lewis as an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society in the couture world of 1950s London. Of course, this being Paul Thomas Anderson, I wouldn’t expect the film to be that straightforward. While we don’t know how grounded the film will be on a scale of Boogie Nights to Magnolia, I’m always on board with whatever Anderson is serving up even if the finished film doesn’t completely work for me.

Presumably, this will be a limited release, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the film pops up at a film festival sometime in the fall (my money is on New York Film Festival), but right now its competition on Christmas Day will be the comedy Bastards, Alexander Payne’s Downsizing, the period drama The Current War, the action-comedy Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Pitch Perfect 3. There will also be this small film called Star Wars: The Last Jedi in theaters.

The film also stars Lesley Manville (Another Year) and Vicky Krieps (Hanna).

Are you glad that we’re getting a new Paul Thomas Anderson film this year, or is 2017 getting a little overcrowded? Sound off in the comments section.