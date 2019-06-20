Watch: Paul Thomas Anderson and Thom Yorke Team Up for Netflix Short Film ‘ANIMA’

0

While we may still be waiting on Paul Thomas Anderson’s next feature film for a while, it appears we’ll have brand new PTA content to consume by the end of the month. Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke took to Twitter today to announce that a new album called ANIMA is coming out at the end of June, which was then followed by an announcement from Netflix that the album will be accompanied by a “short musical film” directed by PTA, scored by and starring Yorke, releasing on Netflix on June 27th.

The short teaser video for ANIMA doesn’t reveal too much, other than the definition of a “one-reeler”—which is what they’re calling ANIMA. A one-reeler is an old-fashioned term for a short film, one that usually runs 10-12 minutes in length and can be animated or comedic in nature. Oh, and this short film is getting a select run in IMAX screens, which means… something?

PTA is no stranger to music videos, having directed a number of videos for HAIM and Radiohead recently. But I’m incredibly curious to see what warrants an IMAX experience with ANIMA. Anderson is a supremely talented visual filmmaker, having taken the DP reins himself on his brilliant Phantom Thread, but here’s something interesting: the photo credits on the official images from ANIMA provided by Netflix cite Darius Khondji, the brilliant cinematographer behind films like Se7en, The Lost City of Z, and Funny Games. This likely means he served as DP on ANIMA. So yeah, a short musical directed by PTA, shot by Darius Khondji? I would most definitely see that in IMAX.

Luckily all will be revealed shortly. As for PTA’s next feature, word has it that there is a script that exists, one that Leonardo DiCaprio turned down to enter talks for Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. But talks for that film broke down, which means Leo’s available again. Whether he ends up working with PTA or not (here’s hoping he does), it sounds like the director is in the early planning stages of his next movie. Which is a very good thing.

For now, check out the ANIMA teaser and poster below. The film will be playing in select IMAX theaters worldwide on June 26th ahead of its Netflix debut the following day.