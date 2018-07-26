‘I Am Paul Walker’ Trailer Reveals Paramount Network’s Retrospective Documentary

0

I Am Paul Walker is a feature-length documentary film exploring the life and legacy of actor Paul Walker, the Southern California native who cut his teeth as a child actor before breaking out in the blockbuster Fast and Furious movie franchise. Sadly, Walker’s life was tragically cut short back in 2013 when he died as the passenger in a car accident. The Fast and Furious faithful, both the fans and the folks intimately involved in the production, have embraced Walker’s memory in a number of ways, and now they’ll be able to celebrate him once again with this new documentary.

The film features a dynamic cast including Fast and Furious actor Tyrese Gibson and director Rob Cohen, director Wayne Kramer, family members Cody Walker, Caleb Walker, Ashlie Walker, Cheryl Walker, and Paul Walker III, Oakley Lehman, Dr. Michael Domeier and manager Matt Luber. I Am Paul Walker premieres Saturday, August 11th at 9:00pm ET/PT on Paramount Network.

Check out the announcement trailer for I Am Paul Walker below, followed by more details:

Father. Humanitarian. Friend. Paul Walker’s was a life fully lived, and his legacy of kindness and compassion continues to inspire others. I Am Paul Walker premieres August 11th at 9/8c on Paramount Network. The original documentary series “I Am” is an inside look at the lives of extraordinary individuals as told by the people who knew them best.

Featuring interviews with those who knew Paul best both professionally and personally and using an extensive archive of rarely seen candid video and still photographs provided by family and friends of the late actor, I Am Paul Walker explores Paul’s private side alongside a wildly successful film career. His devotion to his family, his fascination for surfing and auto racing, his passion for marine biology and sharks, his dedication to humanitarian work through his NGO, Reach Out Worldwide, and his love for his daughter define the character of the man behind one of the most wildly successful film franchises of all time.