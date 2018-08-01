Kevin Williamson, Paul Wesley & James Wolk on the New Fantasy Drama ‘Tell Me a Story’

-
After breaking into the streaming scene with original series like Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight, CBS All Access is digging into even more premium content with the new fantasy drama Tell Me a Story. Created by The Following and The Vampire Diaries series creator Kevin Williamson, the new drama takes inspiration from a Spanish narrative format, reimagining beloved fairy tales in the vein of a twisted psychological thriller set in modern day New York City. The first season intertwines the stories of The Three Little Pigs, Hansel and Gretel and Little Red Riding Hood, and stars Vampire Diaries alumnus Paul Wesley alongside Danielle Campbell (The Originals) and James Wolk (Goliath).
The pilot is still in production, but Williamson and his cast were on hand at San Diego Comic-Con to chat about the series and stopped by for an exclave interview in the Collider studio. They talked about how far they are in production, how the cast came together, the freedom of making a 10-episode series on CBS All Access, and what to expect from future seasons.
They also played a quick round of “Ice Breakers”, a fun game where interviewees ask rapid-fire questions like which TV show they would want to guest star on, their favorite fantasy/sci-fi movie, and what they collect. Check out what they had to say in the player above and find a list of what they discussed in the breakdown below.
Kevin Williamson, Paul Wesley & James Wolk:
- When did they start shooting the pilot?
- Describes the story as classic fairytales in a modern context; the first season will be Little Red Riding Hood, Three Little Pigs and Hansel & Gretel set in modern day New York City.
- How did the cast get involved?
- How does airing on the CBS app offer a different level of freedom?
- Was it appealing to make a show that’s only 10 episodes?
- How many seasons did Williamson have to pitch for the project?
- Talks about each season having a new cast and new characters with each season.
- How much of their arc did the actors get to know ahead of time?
- What show would they most like to do a guest spot on?
- Favorite sci-fi/fantasy film?
- Do you collect anything?
- Paul Wesley talks about losing his ring from The Vampire Diaries.