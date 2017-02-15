‘The Great Wall’s Pedro Pascal Talks About Working With His Idol Zhang Yimou

0

With director Zhang Yimou’s The Great Wall opening this weekend in North America, I recently sat down with Pedro Pascal to talk about making the film. During the interview, he talked about seeing Raise the Red Lantern as a child and becoming a huge fan of Zhang Yimou’s work. He also talked about what it was like working with one of his idols, getting to work with such a great worldwide crew, and a lot more.

If you’re not familiar with The Great Wall, the film stars Matt Damon and tells the story of an elite force making a valiant stand for humanity on one of the world’s most iconic structure. It’s the first English-language production for Yimou and it’s the largest film ever shot entirely in China. The Great Wall also stars Jing Tian, Willem Dafoe, Hanyu Zhang, Eddie Peng, Lu Han, Kenny Lin, Junkai Wang, Zheng Kai, Cheney Chen, Xuan Huang, and Andy Lau.

Check out what Pedro Pascal had to say in the video above and below is the recent Great Wall trailer and some images.