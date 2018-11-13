Pedro Pascal to Lead Star Wars TV Series ‘The Mandalorian’

0

Another piece in The Mandalorian‘s puzzle has been revealed, as Disney announces Pedro Pascal will be leading their new Star Wars series (via Variety). Not much else is known about the project, except that it’s being penned by Jon Favreau, and that it takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The story will follow “the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

The Mandalorian will be full of talent in front of the camera and behind, with episodes directed by the likes of Dave Filoni (Star Wars Rebels), Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones).

Pascal recently appeared in Kingsman: The Golden Circle and The Equalizer 2, and will also feature in the upcoming If Beale Street Could Talk, although he’s most well-known as Oberyn Martell from HBO’s Game of Thrones and Javier Pena in Netflix’s Narcos.

The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney’s premium streaming service, Disney+, which will also be the home of a Rogue One prequel series starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, as well as a Loki-focused series starring Tom Hiddleston. Take our money, Disney! Disney+ is set to be revealed in late 2019.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Mandalorian: