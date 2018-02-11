Collider Kids: Exclusive Clip from the Emmy-Winning PBS Kids Series ‘Peg + Cat’

0

Here at Collider, we cover a lot of stuff, be it Star Wars, superheroes, or cinephile fare, and everything from movies and TV, to video games and web series. There’s something for everyone. But there’s so much stuff out there that sometimes our younger audience members get left out. So every once in a while, we’d like to shine a spotlight on some family-friendly content that parents and caregivers can confidently watch with the little ones.

In today’s Collider Kids segment, we’re thrilled to share an exclusive clip from PBS Kids’ Emmy-winning animated show Peg and Cat that teases an upcoming episode of the math-powered, musical series! The Fred Rogers Company production heads to PBS on February 26th for “The Awards Show Problem” in which Peg and her intrepid best friend Cat head to Radio City Music Hall to host an awards show that can only last seven minutes. But that’s just the first of six problem-solving episodes that will be on display later this February; you can find out more details after the clip.

Check out the cute clip from Peg + Cat below:

Check out more images from “The Awards Show Problem” below, following the titles and synopses for more Peg + Cat episodes!

Monday, February 26

The Awards Show Problem: Peg and Cat head to Radio City Music Hall to host an awards show that can only last seven minutes.

The Wrong Headed Problem: When Peg's hat shrinks in the dryer, Mac leads Peg in searching for something – anything – big enough to fit her head.

Tuesday, February 27

The Hotel Problem: Bellhops Peg and Cat help famous guests find their rooms in the luxurious Addison Hotel.

Another Hotel Problem: It's a crazy night at the Addison Hotel! The clowns are sleepwalking, the pirates are flooding the hallway, and bellhops Peg and Cat are covered with chickens.

Wednesday, February 28