First ‘Penguins’ Trailer Reveals Disneynature’s Adorable Antarctic Adventure

0

Looking for a nature documentary by way of romantic comedy? Disneynature’s Penguins might be just the thing for you. Disney has debuted the first trailer for the latest in their line of anthropomorphized non-fiction nature films, and it’s got the bouyant voiceover and Imagine Dragons needle drops we’ve come to expect from a rom-com trailer, but this time the focus is a cuddly little penguin in the Antarctic, who’s just looking for his one true love.

Penguins is pitched as a coming-of-age story about an Adélie penguin named Steve, who joins millions of male penguins on the spring march to find a life partner and start a family while trying to survive the killer whales and leopard seals threatening his happily ever after. The film marks the eighth theatrical release from Disneynature, the Disney-branded film studio launched in 2008 to bring a message of conservation and environmental empowerment to audiences across the globe. Disneynature’s previous films include Earth, Oceans, African Cats, Monkey Kingdom, the record-breaking Chimpanzee, and most recently, 2016’s Born in China.

Directed by Alastair Fothergill and co-directed by Mark Linfield and Jeff Wilson, the antarctic adventure Penguins is now slated to arrive in theaters on Earth Day 2019. Get a peek at the adorableness in the first trailer below.