‘Pennyworth’ Trailer Reveals a Young, Sexy Alfred Doing Security for Thomas Wayne

Epix has released the full-length trailer for Pennyworth, the 1920s-set Batman prequel that follows a young Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) as he protects the life of Bruce Wayne’s father, the billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge). Yes, before you ask, this Alfred does, in fact, fuck. The series comes from Bruno Heller, who also created FOX’s Dark Knight prequel but Pennyworth sequel, Gotham. Heller will serve as executive producer and writer on Pennyworth alongside Danny Cannon, also onboard as executive producer and director.

It’s certainly an interesting trailer, considering the fact that if you took out the character names and the DC Comics logo it wouldn’t seem like a comic book show at all. Aesthetically, it’s about as far as the Burton-meets-Banksy look of Gotham as possible. Pennyworth seems to be giving off vibes much more similar to straightforward spy romps like the James Bond or Kingsman films. Bannon is charming in the lead role, so I hope he’s up to the task of proving why, exactly, we need an entire origin series for Batman’s butler.

Check out the trailer and official poster below. Pennyworth premieres on Epix on July 28, 2019. The series also stars Paloma Faith, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Ryan Fletcher, Jason Flemyng, and Polly Walker.

Here is the official synopsis for Pennyworth:

The 10-episode, hour-long drama series from Warner Horizon Scripted Television is based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. It follows Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company and goes to work with a young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who’s not yet Bruce’s father, in 1960s London.

