Collider Kids: ‘Peppa Pig’ Celebrates Father’s Day with a Very Special Daddy Pig Q&A

0

Here at Collider, we cover a lot of stuff, be it Star Wars, superheroes, or cinephile fare, and everything from movies and TV, to video games and web series. There’s something for everyone. But there’s so much stuff out there that sometimes our younger audience members get left out. So every once in a while, we’d like to shine a spotlight on some family-friendly content that parents and caregivers can confidently watch with the little ones.

In today’s Collider Kids segment, we’re celebrating Father’s Day with Peppa Pig! The Nick Jr. show’s own Daddy Pig took some time out of his busy parenting schedule to answer a few questions from his fans, kids and adults alike. He was also kind enough to share some fun family photos featuring Daddy, Mummy, Peppa and George Pig out and about on their various, fun-filled adventures.

Check out our chat with Daddy Pig himself for this very special Collider Kids Father’s Day Q&A!

What’s your favorite memory as a dad?

Every day with Peppa and George is wonderful! There’s always a lot of snorting and laughing in our house. There’s never a dull moment!

What’s the thing you like to do most as a family?

Jumping in muddy puddles, of course!

Where did you learn to be such a great muddy puddle jumper?

I started when I was George’s age so I’ve had plenty of practice! I currently hold the record for muddy puddle jumping, you know!

What is your favorite food?

I’ve been known to flip a pretty good pancake. But I myself am partial to Mummy Pig’s Strawberry Cake, but Peppa likes to feed it to the ducks!

Have you always had a mustache?

As long as I can remember, yes. I think it looks rather distinguished, don’t you?

What was your favorite trip with the kids?

Let’s see… We recently took a holiday to Australia, where they quite enjoyed the Outback, the Great Barrier Reef, and even learned to surf! We also recently went to Italy, which I loved.

What game do you best like to play with Peppa and George?

Playing checkers with Peppa – although she does tend to win. Reading them stories. Being tickled by them. Playing “piggy in the middle.”

What’s your top advice for dads of preschoolers?

My expert advice for daddies is to be patient and make time every day for cuddles — and puddles! But if you jump in muddy puddles, you must wear your boots!