Collider Kids: New Episodes of ‘Peppa Pig’ Coming to Nickelodeon This October

Here at Collider, we cover a lot of stuff, be it Star Wars, superheroes, or cinephile fare, and everything from movies and TV, to video games and web series. There’s something for everyone. But there’s so much stuff out there that sometimes our younger audience members get left out. So every once in a while, we’d like to shine a spotlight on some family-friendly content that parents and caregivers can confidently watch with the little ones. One example is the exclusive clip from DIRECTV’s family-friendly holiday movie Legend of Hallowaiian we posted just this morning!

In today’s Collider Kids segment, we’ll be covering a lot of news from the past week, starting with Nickelodeon and Nick Jr.’s upcoming lineup of new episodes this October. First up on October 5 at 12pm is a brand new “Peppasode” of Peppa Pig, which will premiere on Nickelodeon featuring all-new stories, including “Grandpa’s Toy Plane, “Mr. Bull’s New Road,” and “Caves.”

Every new episode of the top-rated animated series for preschoolers features five engaging stories that bring viewers along as Peppa learns and grows with help from her family and friends. Here’s a look at just some of the new episodes on the way, along with images to enjoy!

“Grandpa’s Toy Plane”: Grandpa Pig shares with Peppa and George his love of building toy planes, and there is one extra special plane that Granny Pig has yet to see.

“Mr. Bull’s New Road”: Peppa takes Goldie the Goldfish for a visit to the vets and is surprised when she finds that there’s a new road to be built over the building! “Caves”: The family has all gone to the caves for a day out, and Grampy Rabbit is their tour guide!

“Rainy Day Game”: It is raining outside, so Peppa and George have to stay indoors.