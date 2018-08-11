This Week in Animation: GKIDS to Bring ‘Perfect Blue’ to Theaters This September

0

GKIDS Brings ‘Perfect Blue’ to Theaters on the Cult Film’s 20th Anniversary

Note: Strong adult content warning for animated sequences of graphic violence and nudity, and is only recommended for adults 17 years and older.

In Select Theaters September 6 & 10; Buy Tickets Now

Perfect Blue, the groundbreaking and rarely screened first film from the legendary, late director Satoshi Kon (Paprika, Paranoia Agent), returns to theaters for its 20th anniversary in a brand new digital transfer. (And there’s a good reason it made its way to the top of my 20 Scariest Animated Horror Movies.)

Rising pop star Mima has quit singing to pursue a career as an actress and model, but her fans aren’t ready to see her go… Encouraged by her managers, Mima takes on a recurring role on a popular TV show, when suddenly her handlers and collaborators begin turning up murdered. Harboring feelings of guilt and haunted by visions of her former self, Mima’s reality and fantasy meld into a frenzied paranoia. As her stalker closes in, in person and online, the threat he poses is more real than even Mima knows, in this iconic psychological thriller that has frequently been hailed as one of the most important animated films of all time.

“Satoshi Kon was an incredibly visionary and remarkable filmmaking talent,” said GKIDS President Dave Jesteadt. “His shocking debut feature remains incredibly relevant, with its bold view of how technology and media can mold and distort our own perceptions of ourselves, and we are pleased to offer a new opportunity for audiences to discover his work.”

GKIDS and Fathom Events will present Perfect Blue in approximately 500 select U.S. movie theaters on Thursday, September 6th in its original Japanese language with English subtitles, and Monday, September 10th in the English language dub at 7:00 p.m. local time for both shows. A complete list of U.S. theater locations will be available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with GKIDS, and to bring another of Japan’s best animated features to the U.S.,” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. “This ongoing partnership provides an extraordinary opportunity for anime fans to experience these films on big screens nationwide.”