‘Pet Sematary’ Adaptation Starts Filming; First Set Photo Revealed by Co-Directors

0

The Stephen King adaptations keep on rolling. Paramount Pictures’ planned Pet Sematary remake has now officially started production. Starry Eyes directors Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer shared the first photo from the set of the highly anticipated horror movie today. While you shouldn’t expect any early looks at the cast (most of which has yet to be announced aside from the leads) or even a glimmer of special effects work, this is solid proof that a new Pet Sematary is well and truly on its way. Though if you look closely, you can see a classic Church cameo on the clapboard as a nod back to the original cover art of King’s novel, which debuted 35 years ago this November.

Starring Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz as Louis and Rachel Creed, and with John Lithgow as Jud Crandall, Pet Sematary is aiming for an April 5, 2019 release date.

Check out the first behind-the-scenes look from Pet Sematary below:

For those of you who are unfamiliar with either King’s original story or the 1989 movie adaptation, here’s a look at the official synopsis of King’s book (via Amazon):

When Dr. Louis Creed takes a new job and moves his family to the idyllic and rural town of Ludlow, Maine, this new beginning seems too good to be true. Yet despite Ludlow’s tranquility, there’s an undercurrent of danger that exists here. Those trucks on the road outside the Creed’s beautiful old home travel by just a little too quickly, for one thing…as is evidenced by the makeshift pet cemetery out back in the nearby woods. Then there are the warnings to Louis both real and from the depths of his nightmares that he should not venture beyond the borders of this little graveyard. A blood-chilling truth is hidden there—one more terrifying than death itself, and hideously more powerful. An ominous fate befalls anyone who dares tamper with this forbidden place, as Louis is about to discover for himself…

And for more on Pet Sematary, be sure to take a look at these recent write-ups provided at the following links: