John Lithgow to Join Paramount’s ‘Pet Sematary’ Remake as Jud Crandall

It was recently reported that Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty) would be playing the lead of Paramount Pictures’ planned reboot of Pet Sematary, a feature adaptation of Stephen King‘s classic horror tome of the same name. Clarke is on board to play Dr. Louis Creed, essentially a city doc who moves his family into the Maine countryside to escape the hustle and bustle. In the original tale–both the 1983 novel and the cult classic 1989 movie from director Mary Lambert–Dr. Creed befriends a local yokel by the name of Jud Crandall, a part played endearingly well by the late Fred Gwynne. The recasting of this particular role was a pretty important one and Paramount seems to have nailed it.

As EW reports, the studio has tapped twice Oscar-nominated actor John Lithgow to play the part. That’s solid casting. Expect more casting news to be announced in the coming weeks and months since the plan is to shoot the picture this summer, aimed for an April 19, 2019 release date. Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer (Starry Eyes) will direct the remake from a script by Jeff Buhler, to be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and Steven Schneider. Pet Sematary is but the latest in a new wave of King adaptations. Keep ‘em comin’, I say.

