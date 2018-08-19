Collider Kids: Amazon Announces Cast and Premiere Date for Animated Series ‘Pete the Cat’

0

Here at Collider, we cover a lot of stuff, be it Star Wars, superheroes, or cinephile fare, and everything from movies and TV, to video games and web series. There’s something for everyone. But there’s so much stuff out there that sometimes our younger audience members get left out. So every once in a while, we’d like to shine a spotlight on some family-friendly content that parents and caregivers can confidently watch with the little ones.

In today’s Collider Kids segment, we’re bringing you Amazon Prime Video’s announcement that Friday, September 21st will be the global premiere date for the anticipated animated kids series Pete the Cat. Based on the best-selling children’s books, Pete the Cat is a fun, musically driven series about exploring your world and trying new things, while being smart, accepting, and optimistic. Whether you’re making new friends or facing all of life’s ups and downs, Pete always finds a way to put a groovy spin on things.

The series stars Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Pete the Cat, and musicians Diana Krall and Elvis Costello as his Mom and Dad. Pete the Cat features original music from Grammy Award-winners Costello and Krall, which will also be available to stream via Amazon Music. Jessica Biel (The Illusionist), Atticus Shaffer (The Middle) and internationally acclaimed musician KT Tunstall also star in the series.

Check out the first look in the series trailer below!

Based on The New York Times #1 best-selling children’s books, Pete the Cat is a fun, musically driven series about exploring your world and trying new things; while being smart, accepting, and optimistic. Whether you’re making new friends, or facing all of life’s ups and downs, Pete highlights the groovy lessons life can teach you.

In season one of Pete the Cat, the show highlights themes of self-discovery. Pete stays cool as he tries new things, sets out for picture day, writes his first song, learns to surf and even has his first performance for his band. Scored with an upbeat, groovy soundtrack, Pete the Cat encourages children to be curious, creative, and positive while rockin’ to their own beat.

The character “Pete the Cat” was created by author/illustrator James Dean and is the beloved star of over 40 popular children’s books. The books have been translated into 13 languages and have received 18 literacy awards to date, including the Theodore Geisel Seuss Award. Families will be able to see Pete and his friends come to life in the series. The holiday special Pete the Cat: A Groovy New Year is available now for streaming here.

Pete the Cat is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Alcon Television Group. It is developed by Jeff “Swampy” Marsh (Phineas and Ferb) and Appian Way Production Company. Marsh serves as executive producer along with Alcon’s Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, and Laura Lancaster, as well as Appian Way’s Jennifer Davisson. Take a look at some more images below!