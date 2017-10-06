NYCC: Watch BBC America’s Peter Capaldi Spotlight Panel Live for ‘Doctor Who’ News

0

Fans of Peter Capaldi will want to tune in to BBC America’s spotlight on the veteran actor; the NYCC panel will be streaming live right here! Whether you know Capaldi from Torchwood, Getting On, the most excellent comedy The Thick of It, The Musketeers, or his recent spin as the Twelfth Doctor on Doctor Who, this hour of highlights may just introduce you to the many and varied roles from his filmography.

The panel also serves as a special teaser for this holiday season’s Christmas special, “Twice Upon a Time”, which will be Capaldi’s last appearance as the Doctor before Jodie Whittaker takes on the role. Here’s where and when you can see the panel:

October 06, 2017, 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM – The Theater at Madison Square Garden