NYCC: Watch BBC America’s Peter Capaldi Spotlight Panel Live for ‘Doctor Who’ News

Fans of Peter Capaldi will want to tune in to BBC America’s spotlight on the veteran actor; the NYCC panel will be streaming live right here! Whether you know Capaldi from Torchwood, Getting On, the most excellent comedy The Thick of It, The Musketeers, or his recent spin as the Twelfth Doctor on Doctor Who, this hour of highlights may just introduce you to the many and varied roles from his filmography.
The panel also serves as a special teaser for this holiday season’s Christmas special, “Twice Upon a Time”, which will be Capaldi’s last appearance as the Doctor before Jodie Whittaker takes on the role. Here’s where and when you can see the panel:
October 06, 2017, 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM – The Theater at Madison Square Garden
Peter Capaldi, star of BBC AMERICA’s Doctor Who, will head the list of top talent set to attend NYCC. Capaldi, the 12th Doctor, is a Spotlight guest and will join fans for a panel on Friday, October 6. The fan Q&A marks his return to NYCC and is a very special moment leading up to the highly-anticipated Doctor Who Christmas Special, Twice Upon a Time, which is Peter Capaldi’s final episode in the iconic hit series. As previously revealed in the closing moments of the season finale, the special will feature Capaldi’s current Doctor team up with the First Doctor, played by David Bradley.
