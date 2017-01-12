Movie Talk: Peter Dinklage in Talks for ‘Avengers: Infinity War;’ ‘Mike Tyson’ Biopic Confirmed

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (January 12th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Peter Dinklage in talks for Avengers: Infinity War
- Jamie Foxx confirms Mike Tyson biopic still a go with Martin Scorsese
- Opening This Week
- Will Smith in early talks for Tim Burton’s Dumbo; Tom Hanks offered villain
- Anna Kendrick eyeing Disney’s female led Santa Clause movie Nicole
- First poster and trailer release for Chips
- Movie Trailers
- Disney Flops