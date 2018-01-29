Peter Dinklage, Elle Fanning, and Reed Morano on Why ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ Isn’t Really Apocalyptic

0

One of my favorite films at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was director Reed Morano’s I Think We’re Alone Now. Starring Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning, the film takes place after the human race has been wiped out due to a sudden disease and unlike some movies that focus on how the disease spread, I Think We’re Alone Now is about the choices you make when you’re the only ones left. Loaded with great performances, gorgeous cinematography (by Reed Morano), and a smart and sometimes humorous script, this is one of those films you should be excited to see.

While at Sundance I landed an exclusive video interview with Peter Dinklage, Elle Fanning, and Reed Morano. They talk about what the film is about, their camaraderie and humor on set, why they shot a number of scenes at the “magic hour”, memorable moments from filming, and a lot more. In addition, Fanning and Dinklage talk about their approach to acting on set, and what they’re looking for in different takes, Morano reveals what she learned from early friends and family screenings that impacted the finished film, and towards the end of the interview they all played “Get to Know Your Sundance Attendee,” which includes questions like what’s the last great movie they saw, the last TV show they binged, if they collect anything, and more.

Check out what Peter Dinklage, Elle Fanning and Reed Morano had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. For more on I Think We’re Alone Now, you can read Adam Chitwood’s review.

