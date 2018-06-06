Peter Jackson Says He’s Not Involved in ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series or Any DC Film

0

Fans have been divided since rumors surfaced that director Peter Jackson was being courted by Amazon to be involved in their Lord of the Rings series, deciding between that and helming a DC film, it was said. Some weren’t so sure they wanted Jackson involved in Amazon’s billion-dollar adaptation, wanting to see a new vision, while others were desperate to keep him involved with all modern iterations of Tolkien’s work. As for DC, well, a Peter Jackson-lensed superhero movie would probably be really fun but … sorry nerds! Neither one is happening.

As spotted by The Playlist, Jackson spoke with the French outlet Allocine about the rumors, setting the record straight: “I’m not involved at all in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ series. I understand how my name could come up, but there is nothing happening with me on this project.” So while Amazon may have, at some point, have looked to collaborate with the director, it’s not actually happening.

Regarding a potential superhero movie, Jackson was wonderfully candid: “I had no discussions about that. I’m not a fan of comics, I’ve never read any, so I’m not particularly interested in adapting one for cinema. That’s not true at all.” That seems pretty definitive!

If you are about to get upset on Jackson’s behalf, don’t! He went on to say, “I’m not involved in any DC film or Lord of the Rings series but I’m ok with it, I have plenty other projects that keep me busy!” One of those projects is Mortal Engines, helmed by his LOTR protege Christian Rivers. In fact, Nick Romano recently visited that New Zealand set for Collider, and you can check out more on that below: