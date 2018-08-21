Peter Jackson’s World War I Documentary Lands a Title and a Premiere Date

0

Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson now has a title for his upcoming World War I documentary: They Shall Not Grow Old. In his announcement trailer for the film back in January, Jackson revealed the project, a documentary of the lives of soldiers fighting in World War I brought to life using archival historical footage restored to near high-definition standards, complete with hand-colorized updates. We also learned that the WingNut Films production, complimented with archival material provided by the BBC and London’s Imperial War Museum, would be making its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival followed by U.K.-wide release of the 2D/3D film by Trafalgar Releasing.

Now, as Deadline reports, we not only know the title of the documentary but that it will make its premiere on October 16th as a special presentation at BFI. Jackson will also be participating in a Q&A after the screening. The film is part of the World War I centenary’s official program of cultural events known as “14-18 NOW”, funded by contributions from the British lottery, the government’s department of culture, and the Arts Council. They Shall Not Grow Old will also be distributed to all of Britain’s secondary schools after release.

The full slate of films for BFI has yet to be revealed, but take a gander at the festival’s teaser trailer to find out just when that will change:

The 62nd BFI London Film Festival, in partnership with American Express®, takes place 10-21 October 2018 at cinemas across London. The full programme will be revealed on 30 August 2018.

