Peter Jackson Developing World War I Documentary with Restored Footage

Best known for his Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films, Peter Jackson is turning his efforts to a much more harrowing real-world project: a documentary of the lives of soldiers fighting in World War I. One hundred years after the great conflict, which reached an armistice in early November 1918, Jackson’s collaboration will restore archival historical footage to near high-definition standards, complete with hand-colorized updates. The production team also sifted through hundreds of hours of WWI veterans that were recorded over the decades in order to get a better look at life on the ground as a soldier in this conflict.

Jackson’s WingNut Films banner is producing, with archival material provided by the BBC and London’s Imperial War Museum. The currently untitled documentary will premiere at the BFI London Film Festival this fall. Trafalgar Releasing will also coordinate a U.K.-wide release of the 2D/3D film, which will also be distributed to Britain’s secondary schools. The film is part of the World War I centenary’s official program of cultural events known as “14-18 NOW”, funded by contributions from the British lottery, the government’s department of culture, and the Arts Council.

“We’re making a film [that is] not the usual film you would expect on the First World War. We’re making a film that shows this incredible footage in which the faces of the men just jump out at you. It’s the people that come to life in this film.”

