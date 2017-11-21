New ‘Peter Rabbit’ Trailer Finds Domhnall Gleeson Trying to Savagely Murder Animals

0

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming Peter Rabbit movie, and this thing continues to look kind of insane. The Sony Pictures Animation film is an adaptation of the beloved literary hero, but in this version he’s a charismatic troublemaker voiced by James Cordon. He and his other rabbits’ idyllic life is upended by the arrival of Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) who wants nothing more than to murder all the rabbits. Things are complicated by the fact that McGregor is in love with the animal lover next door (played by Rose Byrne), so a war breaks out between the rabbits and McGregor all the while the dude is trying to pretend he loves animals so he can score with his pretty neighbor.

It’s a weird thing, made all the more strange by the fact that the film is directed by Will Gluck. Between Easy A and Friends with Benefits, Gluck has a knack for making movies that may seem terrible, but are actually pleasantly surprising. I’m not sure if he can work his magic with this one, as the tone is oddly brutal with McGregor setting all kinds of cruel traps for the furry creatures. But we’ll see

Behold the new Peter Rabbit trailer below. The film also stars Sam Neill, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki, and Margot Robbie. Peter Rabbit opens in theaters on February 9, 2018.