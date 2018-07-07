Peyton Reed on ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’, Deleted Scenes, and the Frazier Lens

0

-

With Ant-Man and the Wasp now playing around the world, I recently got to sit down with director Peyton Reed to talk about the making of the film. During the interview, he talked about what he wanted to do in the sequel that he couldn’t do in the first Ant-Man, what the Frazier lens is and why they used it, deleted scenes, why Marvel will continue developing the VFX on a scene that might be cut out, what he learned in test screenings, what it means to be the first MCU movie with the female lead in the title of the movie, and a lot more.

As most of you know, Ant-Man and the Wasp finds Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) teaming up with Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) to venture into the Quantum Realm and rescue Hope’s mother Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). Complications ensue when the antagonist Ghost (Hannah John-Komen) throws a wrench into their plans. Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the film also stars Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, and Laurence Fishburne.

Check out what Peyton Reed had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Peyton Reed:

What did he want to do in the sequel which they didn’t do in the first film?

Reed explains what the Frazier lens is.

How long was his first cut compared to the finished film?

How many minutes of deleted scenes will be on the Blu-ray?

How Marvel will continue developing the VFX on a scene that might be cut out.

Who gave him the best notes in the friends and family screenings and why?

What did he learn in test screenings that impacted the finished film?

How it’s the first MCU movie with the female lead being in the title of the movie.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp:

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and the Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

For even more on Ant-Man and the Wasp, you can browse the links below: