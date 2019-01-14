Watch: Director Peyton Reed Goes Deep on ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ in 80-Minute Q&A

0

-

Last week, Collider partnered up with IMAX and director Peyton Reed for a special screening of Ant-Man and the Wasp at IMAX HQ followed by an extended Q&A. During the 80-minute (!) Q&A, Reed talked about how the story came together, how they handled the digital de-aging, the rules of the Quantum Realm, Easter eggs that have yet to be discovered, deleted scenes, how they handled the post-credits scene and the ending of the film, how he worked with the writers, the Russo Brothers and Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, his memories of Stan Lee, how even though all the Marvel movies have different directors they still feel like they’re part of the same universe, how he ended up voicing some Beavis and Butthead characters, and so much more it would be impossible to list everything here.

Trust me, if you’re a Marvel fan and want to learn how Ant-Man and the Wasp was made, you’re going to learn a lot watching this Q&A. Check out what Peyton Reed had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

As most of you know, Ant-Man and the Wasp finds Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) teaming up with Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) to venture into the Quantum Realm and rescue Hope’s mother Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). Complications ensue when the antagonist Ghost (Hannah John-Komen) throws a wrench into their plans. Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the film also stars Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, and Laurence Fishburne.

Finally, a huge thank you to Peyton Reed and IMAX for making this screening happen!

Peyton Reed: