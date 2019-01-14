Watch: Director Peyton Reed Goes Deep on ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ in 80-Minute Q&A

-
Last week, Collider partnered up with IMAX and director Peyton Reed for a special screening of Ant-Man and the Wasp at IMAX HQ followed by an extended Q&A. During the 80-minute (!) Q&A, Reed talked about how the story came together, how they handled the digital de-aging, the rules of the Quantum Realm, Easter eggs that have yet to be discovered, deleted scenes, how they handled the post-credits scene and the ending of the film, how he worked with the writers, the Russo Brothers and Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, his memories of Stan Lee, how even though all the Marvel movies have different directors they still feel like they’re part of the same universe, how he ended up voicing some Beavis and Butthead characters, and so much more it would be impossible to list everything here.
Trust me, if you’re a Marvel fan and want to learn how Ant-Man and the Wasp was made, you’re going to learn a lot watching this Q&A. Check out what Peyton Reed had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.
As most of you know, Ant-Man and the Wasp finds Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) teaming up with Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) to venture into the Quantum Realm and rescue Hope’s mother Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). Complications ensue when the antagonist Ghost (Hannah John-Komen) throws a wrench into their plans. Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the film also stars Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, and Laurence Fishburne.
Peyton Reed:
- How he ended up doing voices for Beavis & Butthead.
- What TV show he would love to guest direct?
- What he was hoping for the movie to open to?
- How they handled the digital de-aging.
-
What are the rules of the Quantum Realm?
- How they introduced powers and environments.
- The screenwriting process, Paul Rudd’s involvement, and the ramifications of Captain America: Civil War.
- Easter eggs that have yet to be discovered.
- Different versions of the story that never happened.
- How they handled the post-credits scene and the ending of the film.
- How he worked with the writers and the Russo brothers and Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and what the needs were for the Avengers
- How they decided when to put what happened at the end of Infinity War.
- Deleted scenes talk and why they were cut? He also reveals something they shot that showcased Janet healing Hank’s injury.
- How they explained quantum entanglement to the audience and what he promised Michael Douglas.
- Stan Lee memories.
- How even though all the movies have different directors all the Marvel movies feel like they take place in the same universe. How do they pull that off?
- What was his idea for a Fantastic Four movie that took place in the 60s?
- Has he tried to pitch any ideas to Kevin Feige involving some of the characters coming back to Marvel from Fox?
- Does he think certain characters might be better suited for a TV show than a movie?
-
What has he been working on the past six months since Ant-Man and the Wasp arrived in theaters?
- How he visited the set of The Mandalorian and what he thought.
- Audience questions begin.
- If he could go back into the editing room what would he change in Ant-Mana and the Wasp?
- Did they ever consider doing a Luis (Michael Pena) recapping the entire Marvel universe?
- The rules of having to wear a helmet when using the Ant-Man technology.
- What would happen if someone entered a time vortex in the quantum realm?
- How a lot of things you would think are planned out at Marvel are actually found while making the movie.
- What were the inspirations for the design of the quantum realm?
- The science behind the quantum realm.
- What directors influenced him?
- Why Ant-Man and the Wasp for the sequel?
- Best advice for becoming a director.
-
Did they watch any other shrinking movies to get ready for this film?
- Who survived the snap?
- What did he learn from making the first film?
- How he worked on the behind-the-scenes of the Back to the Future 2 and 3 and the ride.
- What can he say about the Ant-Man ride at Disneyland Hong Kong and is it canon?
- Bring it On talk and could they ever do a sequel to the original film?
- Did he have a favorite Marvel hero growing up?
- What is Janet about to do to Ghost at the end of the film?
- Does his childhood joy getting to work with these Marvel characters ever get ruined due to the stress of making the movies?
- Who would he like to see direct an upcoming Marvel movie?