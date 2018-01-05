‘Wonder Woman’ Cracks the PGA’s Top 11 Films Alongside ‘Get Out’, ‘Dunkirk’ and More

0

The guilds continue to weigh in as the awards race heats up, and today the Producers Guild of America offered up its nominations for the best in film and television. The PGA is a strong harbinger of Oscar glory so its announcements are met with serious anticipation, but this year’s list is rather interesting. For one, a tie resulted in there being 11 nominees instead of the traditional 10, and for another Wonder Woman made the cut of this prestigious organization’s shortlist.

The full list of PGA nominees for their equivalent of Best Picture are as follows:

The Big Sick

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Molly’s Game

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Wonder Woman

Left on the outside looking in are Mudbound, Darkest Hour, Phantom Thread, and serious Best Picture contender The Florida Project. What this means for Oscar is a little unclear—The Florida Project is a small movie and doesn’t feel super “produced” so this may be a weird blip, but I’m less bullish on the Best Picture nomination prospects for the others.

The big takeaways here are that I, Tonya is definitely in the mix for a Best Picture nomination, and there could be a surprise nod for Wonder Woman, although the latter film didn’t crack the WGA nominations so it may not have the widespread passion needed to propel it to a Best Picture nom. After all, Deadpool, Skyfall, Star Trek, Bridesmaids, and Straight Outta Compton all scored PGA nominations but failed to crack the Oscar race for Best Picture. But this is also one of the most unpredictable races in recent memory so honestly, anything could happen.

This is also good news for The Shape of Water, which got surprisingly shut out of the Makeup and Hairstyling shortlist. I’m still a bit worried folks will think it’s too “genre,” but I think those voters that actually venture to see the film will be moved by the craft and heart of Guillermo del Toro’s fairy tale. And The Post, which was left out of the WGA nominations, surges back into the race with this PGA nod—or at the very least we know it’s not completely dead.

Last year’s PGA winner La La Land lost out on the big award at the Oscars. But the PGA is still a pretty big harbinger of Oscar glory as past PGA winners that won the Oscar include Birdman, Argo, The Artist, and The King’s Speech, so we’ll see what happens when the PGA winners are announced on January 20th.

As of today Oscar nominations voting has begun, the Golden Globe awards are on Sunday, and the Directors Guild nominations will be announced on January 11th. The Oscar ceremony is still two months away, but the Oscar race is in full swing.

Check out the full list of PGA nominations below and for my current Oscar predictions, click here.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“The Big Sick”

Producers: Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel

“Call Me By Your Name”

Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Marco Morabito

“Dunkirk”

Producers: Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan

“Get Out”

Producers: Sean McKittrick & Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jason Blum, Jordan Peele

“I, Tonya”

Producers: Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley

“Lady Bird”

Producers: Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill

“Molly’s Game”

Producers: Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Matt Jackson

“The Post”

Producers: Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger

“The Shape Of Water”

Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Producers: Graham Broadbent & Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

“Wonder Woman”

Producers: Charles Roven & Richard Suckle, Zack Snyder & Deborah Snyder

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“The Boss Baby”

Producer: Ramsey Naito

“Coco”

Producer: Darla K. Anderson

“Despicable Me 3”

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

“Ferdinand”

Producers: Lori Forte, Bruce Anderson

“The Lego Batman Movie”

Producers: Dan Lin, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller