PGA’s Top 10 Films of 2018 Include ‘Black Panther’, ‘A Quiet Place’, and ‘Roma’

The Producers Guild of America has announced its annual nominees for its equivalent of a Best Picture trophy. The PGA is a strong harbinger of Oscar glory so its announcements are met with serious anticipation, and indeed this year’s list is mighty intriguing. Oscar frontrunners A Star Is Born, Roma, and Black Panther all made the cut, notching an expected yet necessary step on the way to the Academy Awards. But the PGA’s list is also quite populist, with box office hits Crazy Rich Asians, Bohemian Rhapsody, and A Quiet Place also making the cut. This just goes to show that in a year that the Oscars considered a “Best Popular Film” category, the nominees are organically turning out to be commercial in nature.

Here’s the full list of PGA nominees:

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

A Quiet Place

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

This could very well end up matching quite closely with the Oscars Best Picture nominees, with films like If Beale Street Could Talk, First Man, Eighth Grade, Mary Poppins Returns, and Can You Ever Forgive Me? also serving as Best Picture nomination hopefuls. Indeed, the PGA’s list rarely matches up 1:1 with the Oscars, and past PGA nominees that didn’t make it to Oscar’s big category include Molly’s Game, I, Tonya, The Big Sick and Wonder Woman.

The winner of the PGA Award doesn’t necessarily always win Best Picture (see: La La Land), but it’s matched up more often than not in recent years. Moreover, the Best Picture winner is almost always nominated for the PGA’s, so one of these 10 films is almost certainly your eventual Oscar darling.

Additionally, the PGA’s also announced nominees for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Winners will be announced on January 19th.