‘The Shape of Water’ & ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Take Home Top Honors at PGA Awards

In attempting to predict what movies are going to win at the Oscars, there are a myriad of honors to consider, including the SAG awards and the Golden Globes. The PGA awards, however, have perhaps the most consistent record of predicting who will win Best Picture. And from the look of things, The Shape of Water is now your lead horse in the race for the big prize at the Academy Awards, as producers Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale took home the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

This is in line with much critical speculation as of late about what will win on the big night in March. After the Golden Globes, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, notable only for the sensational work of its ensemble cast, was a favorite but the juice behind Martin McDonagh‘s flimsy, cynical melodrama has seemingly dithered quickly. The more classically appealing Oscar features, such as The Post and Dunkirk, have seemingly ceded the floor to the likes of The Shape of Water, Lady Bird, and (fingers crossed) Get Out, which took home the PGA’s Stanley Kramer Award. Perhaps Moonlight‘s win did indeed signal a turn away from classical Hollywood toward a more diverse and daring set of standards.

That was just the movies. On the TV side of things, the PGA bestowed honors on the producers of The Handmaid’s Tale, which took the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama, as well as the producers behind Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which grabbed the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy. Not surprisingly, these were the same shows that took home top honors at the Golden Globes. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Black Mirror, and The Voice also took home awards from the Producers Guild of America. No Twin Peaks or She’s Gotta Have It or Better Things but the PGA awards have never been particularly daring. They tend to award the consensus and this year more than ever, that consensus seemed to favor the giddily strange and politically bold.

For a full gander at the winners from last night, which also included Pixar’s wondrous Coco and Brett Morgen‘s Jane, you can take a look at the full list of winners below.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“The Shape of Water”

Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“Coco”

Producer: Darla K. Anderson

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures:

“Jane”

Producers: Brett Morgen, Bryan Burk, Tony Gerber, James Smith

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama:

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 1)

Producers: Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Sheila Hockin, Eric Tuchman, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Joseph Boccia, Elisabeth Moss, Kira Snyder, Leila Gerstein

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy:

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Season 1)

Producers: Daniel Palladino, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Sheila Lawrence, Dhana Rivera Gilbert

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television:

The Long-Form Television category encompasses both movies of the week and limited series.

“Black Mirror” (Season 4)

Producers: Annabel Jones, Charlie Brooker

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” (Season 1, Season 2)

Producers: Leah Remini, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Myles Reiff, Adam Saltzberg, Erin Gamble, Lisa Rosen, Grainne Byrne, Taylor Levin, Alex Weresow, Rachelle Mendez

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 4)

Producers: John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television:

“The Voice” (Season 12, Season 13)

Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Lee Metzger, Chad Hines, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Jay Bienstock, Stijn Bakkers, Mike Yurchuk, Teddy Valenti, Carson Daly

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program:

“Carpool Karaoke” (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program:

“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (Season 23)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program:

“Sesame Street” (Season 47)