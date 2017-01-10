PGA Nominations Include ‘La La Land’, ‘Moonlight’, and… ‘Deadpool’?

0

The Producers Guild of America have announced their nominations for the Best Picture of 2016. It’s rare for a film to lack a PGA nomination and go on to a Best Picture win, so if you want to be in serious contention in the Oscar race, you need a PGA nod.

And the nominees are:

Arrival

Deadpool

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures



La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

The big surprise in this bunch here is Deadpool. While that doesn’t guarantee that the film is a lock for a Best Picture Oscar nomination, it certainly puts the superhero film in better contention than Oscar hopefuls like Silence or Live by Night.

But the biggest news is that La La Land has cemented its status as the frontrunner. The film didn’t land a SAG nomination for Best Ensemble, but with a PGA nomination in hand, if the film ends up winning the PGA award, it’s likely going to be declared Best Picture on Oscar night.

The PGA also announced its nominees for Best Animated Film:

Finding Dory



Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

The Secret Life of Pets

Zootopia

And for Best Documentary Feature:

Dancer

The Eagle Huntress

Life, Animated

O.J. Made in America

Tower

While it would be nice to not see animation and documentaries shunted off into their own little categories, at least it provides more recognition for more movies. I’m a bit bummed to see 13th shut out of the documentary category, but it looks like O.J. Made in America is making a serious run. However, that run will likely be halted on awards night when the Academy inevitably chooses the nicest documentary over the most important one.

The PGA Award winners will be announced on Saturday, January 28, 2017.