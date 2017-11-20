New ‘Phantom Thread’ Teaser Reveals Sneak Preview Screenings

0

Focus Features has released a new teaser for the upcoming drama Phantom Thread, which reveals that sneak preview screenings for writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest will be taking place in New York and Los Angeles from November 24th through November 30th. That’s a pretty big deal because as of a few months ago, the movie wasn’t even finished. But it sounds like Anderson has finally completed post-production and the film is ready to be unveiled, just in time for critics groups to chime in with their year-end awards.

Set in 1950s London, the film stars Daniel Day-Lewis as Reynolds Woodcock, a high-society dressmaker whose life is upended when he comes across a young, strong-willed woman. This will mark Day-Lewis’ final onscreen performance, as the Oscar-winning actor announced earlier this year that he is retiring from the profession.

Phantom Thread continues to look absolutely gorgeous, and indeed the film will be released without an officially credited cinematographer. Anderson explained that his usual collaborators were busy on other projects, so he and his gaffer, camera operator, first assistant cameraman, and grip took on DP duties as a group, officially foregoing a full credit. Story-wise, Anderson has likened the project to Alfred Hitchcock’s classic Rebecca, and indeed it’s teasing a romance with dark undertones that I’m curious to see play out.

Check out the new Phantom Thread teaser below followed by the first batch of official images from the movie. The film also stars Lesley Manville and Vicky Krieps. Phantom Thread opens in theaters on December 25th.