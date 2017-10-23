First ‘Phantom Thread’ Trailer Reveals Paul Thomas Anderson’s High Fashion Drama

0

Focus Features has released the first trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson‘s Phantom Thread. The drama is set in the couture world of 1950s London and reunites Anderson with his There Will Be Blood star Daniel Day-Lewis, who stars as an uncompromising dressmaker who dresses royalty and high society. We’ll have our thoughts up soon, but we wanted to bring you the trailer as soon as possible.

Judging by the trailer, it looks like along the lines of Paul Thomas Anderson’s recent films–bold, character driven, and difficult to surmise. He’s a director that’s openly rebelling against traditional narrative cohesion at this point, and instead going for tone and theme above all else, which makes for pictures that equally captivating and frustrating. I imagine Phantom Thread will be as divisive as The Master and Inherent Vice, but I’m totally okay with that. I may not always love Anderson’s movies, but I always find them fascinating. I expect Phantom Thread will be no different.

Check out the Phantom Thread trailer below. The film opens December 25th.

Here’s the official synopsis.