Pharrell Williams on Working With Music “Giant” Hans Zimmer for ‘Hidden Figures’

Every year, a glut of Oscar-ready true life stories flood the cinematic market, but Hidden Figures is no ordinary biopic. Starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, Kevin Costner, Jim Parsons and Mahershala Ali – yes, the cast is that stacked – Hidden Figures tells the true-life story of the genius women that were integral to the space race and to the complex computations behind NASA’s progress in the early ’60s. Spencer, Henson and Monae star as the film’s central characters, as the trio attempt to get ahead (or just get a chance) amidst racial and sexual prejudice. Pharrell Williams, who produces his second film ever with Hidden Figures, was chosen to score the film, and the musician combines influences of the film’s period setting with his own musical point of view (not to mention his collaboration with Hans Zimmer) to create a fantastic, memorable soundtrack.

In the above interview with the musical genius and producer, Williams opens up about his musical influences, his unique approach to the complex emotional score, and working with Hans Zimmer.