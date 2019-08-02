Universal Locks Down Phil Lord & Chris Miller with First-Look Film Deal

0

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who made unlikely hits out of The LEGO Movie and 22 Jump Street then scored an Oscar as producers on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, have officially set up shop at Universal with a first-look film production deal. According to Deadline, the new deal will see the duo’s Lord Miller banner develop films based on “original content, existing IP, and other media formats with an emphasis on championing fresh voices.” Basically, my first question is how soon can we rush Into the Hulk-a-Verse into production? Or Jurassic-Verse. Or, oh man, Fast and Furious Presents Into the Hobbs & Shaw-Verse. Listen, there’s options.

“Universal has a history of breaking new ground and championing unexpected voices, so for us it’s a very welcoming environment to make bold, original films that push the medium forward,” Lord and Miller said in a statement. “We also feel a deep obligation to leave something behind for future generations of studio executives to reboot. We’re very grateful to [Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley] and [Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer] and the entire Universal team for inviting us to partner with them in reaching that goal.”

Lord Miller recently set Aditya Sood, the production executive who formerly served as president at Genre Films, as its Head of Film. The banner is currently developing an adaptation of the Andy Weir novel Artemis and an adaptation of the sci-fi children’s book The Last Human, with Lord and Miller eyed to direct both. Lord and Millers’ TV output will still run through Sony Pictures Television.

“In this competitive landscape, our ongoing ambition is to partner with visionary filmmakers who have true authorship and a voice that is unmistakable,” Langley said. “Phil and Chris speak to the culture and have their singular, original perspective to every project they’ve touched. We are thrilled to collaborate with them and welcome them to the Universal family.”