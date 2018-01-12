‘Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams’ Gives ‘Black Mirror’ a Run for Its Bitcoins

0

Following the success of The Man in the High Castle, Amazon continues to make good on their adaptations of Philip K. Dick‘s acclaimed works. Now, the late sci-fi author finally gets his name in a title with Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams. That name recognition is important considering that Dick’s futuristic-to-the-point-of-being-prophetic science-fiction has inspired some of the most iconic movies and TV shows in recent history, like Blade Runner, Minority Report, Total Recall and A Scanner Darkly to name a few. Now, Amazon’s excellent anthology series brings some of Dick’s lesser-known works to life in fantastic fashion.

If you’re a fan of the sci-fi aesthetic of Black Mirror but could do without the series’ overwhelming bleakness, or would just prefer the rare story where technology isn’t out to kill us, then Electric Dreams is for you. The series should also make its way onto your watch-list if you appreciate high-quality production value, top-tier acting talent, and an award-winning selection of writers and directors; Electric Dreams has it all. And while it’s a perfectly binge-worthy series, I’d recommend taking your time with it, watching each episode with a friend or loved one (or online community) in order to take some time out of your schedule to mull it over and discuss it after the fact. The contemplative subject matter, how it fits into our timeline and reality, and what we can learn from it are prime examples of what makes Dick’s writing so relevant. This is where Electric Dreams excels.

Where it falls just a tad short is in the decision to over-explain each episodes’ internal plot and mythology at the end of the tale. There are a few exceptions to this in the 10-episode run, but most of the stories feature an end-cap of exposition and montage that undercut the otherwise smart writing. Electric Dreams would be better served trusting their audience a bit more and allowing the conversations to continue well after the episodes end. However, the series’ variety of story, themes, and mood, coupled with an incredible cast and high-quality world-building make Electric Dreams a must-watch for any sci-fi fan worth their salt.

Rating: ★★★★★ Excellent

You can stream the entire season of Electric Dreams on Amazon now. For a ranking of the series’ 10 episodes, along with some minor spoilers (though I’ll keep them minimal), keep reading below in the order from “worst” to first.