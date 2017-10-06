‘Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams’ Trailer Reveals Amazon’s Sci-Fi Anthology

0

Amazon Studios has just released the first trailer for their upcoming sci-fi anthology series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, based on a collection of writings from the revered author (who also penned Minority Report, Blade Runner, The Man in the High Castle, and many more). The series will function like Black Mirror, and feature an all-star cast that will include Steve Buscemi, Bryan Cranston, Greg Kinnear, Anna Paquin, Terrence Howard, Maura Tierney, Janelle Monae, Richard Madden, Liam Cunningham, Vera Farmiga, Juno Temple, Essie Davis, Benedict Wong, and Jacob Vargas. Wowza!

The trailer gives glimpses into many of the first season’s stories, and honestly they all look pretty tantalizing. Amazon has recently wiped the slate clean when it comes to developing original content, cancelling a slew of recent series (that weren’t very good, to be honest), and investing more heavily into shows from big-name producers and that may have built-in audiences.

Check out the trailer below:

Each installment of the 10-episode season will be adapted by such heavy-hitters as Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander), Michael Dinner (Justified, Sneaky Pete), Tony Grisoni (Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas), Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Matthew Graham (Doctor Who), David Farr (The Night Manager), Dee Rees (Bessie) and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim).

So, yes, high expectations! Let us know what you think about the trailer and the project in the comments. The series is set to hit Amazon Prime in 2018.

Here’s the official synopsis for the series: