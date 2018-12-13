Screenwriter Philippa Boyens on Her Decade-Long Journey with ‘Mortal Engines’

0

Philippa Boyens is no stranger to adapting books to film and creating big screen fantasy spectacles thanks to the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies, and now she’s putting that expertise to use again with the acclaimed novel Mortal Engines. Along with Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh, Boyens penned the script about the state of the world hundreds of years after civilization is destroyed. Now many opt to live on “traction cities,” giant moving cities, with one of the biggest of them all, London, threatening to gobble up every other smaller city and town in its path, consuming all of their resources.

There’s a lot to cover in the source material and a significant amount of world-building required to sell traction cities and this way of life on screen, so I was thrilled to get the chance to sit down with Boyens and dive into the adaptation process, why they chose to cut or alter certain parts of the original story, and to get her thoughts on releasing an epic adventure film that also has some especially timely themes and ideas.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mortal Engines: