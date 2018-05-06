Collider Kids: Complete ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Series Now Streaming on DisneyNOW

0

In today’s Collider Kids segment, we’ve actually got a lot to cover. First up is the news that hit Disney series Phineas and Ferb is now available to stream in its entirety on the DisneyNOW app! And if that’s not enough streaming content for the kiddos, Kanopy has just launched Kanopy Kids–free to library card holders–to offer a lot more children’s programming. We’ve also got Disney Junior premiering the first kids television program in space thanks to a screening of Miles from Tomorrowland on the International Space Station, and much more news from the world of kids’ content. Read on below for more!

Disney’s global hit animated series Phineas and Ferb is now available in its entirety on DisneyNOW. The first season will be available for all users, while the subsequent three seasons will be available for verified users.

Disney XD will also air the entire Phineas and Ferb library – 126 episodes, seven one-hour specials and the record-breaking Disney Channel Original Movie Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension – throughout the month of May. Episodes will air weekdays, beginning Tuesday, May 1st (5:00-8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), leading into a Phineas and Ferb Memorial Day weekend marathon, Friday, May 25th (5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT) through Monday, May 28th (8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT).

The Phineas and Ferb voice cast includes Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn; Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Ferb Fletcher; Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn; Mitchel Musso as Jeremy; Caroline Rhea as mom Linda Flynn-Fletcher; Richard O’Brien as dad Lawrence Fletcher; Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus; Alyson Stoner as Isabella; Jeff “Swampy” Marsh as Major Monogram and creator/executive producer Dan Povenmire as the nefarious Dr. Doofenshmirtz.