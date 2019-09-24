Phoebe Waller-Bridge Inks $20 Million/Year Deal with Amazon Studios

0

Although we can bemoan the fact that Fleabag is over and won’t be getting a third season, there’s still plenty more to expect from creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “I’m insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon,” said Waller-Bridge via Variety. “Working with the team on ‘Fleabag’ was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can’t wait to get going!”

Sources tell Variety that the deal is worth about $20 million a year, and that sounds about right when you pick up three Emmys on a single night for writing, acting, and having the Best Comedy on TV.

“We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Phoebe at Amazon Studios! As evident in her great success at the Emmy Awards this week, she is clever, brilliant, generous and a virtuoso on multiple fronts including writing, acting and producing,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios in a statement. “’Fleabag’ has been a gift to our Prime Video customers and we are excited for what comes next from this brilliant mind to dazzle and delight our global audience.”

It will be interesting to see how quickly Waller-Bridge turns around a new series for Amazon. She was the creator and showrunner for the first season of Killing Eve, she worked on the script for the new Bond movie No Time to Die, and she’s executive producing the comedic thriller Run for HBO starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson. There are no details on what exactly she plans to do for Amazon, but whatever it is, the correct response from the higher-ups at Amazon Studios will be, “Yes, Ms. Waller-Bridge, whatever you want to do.”