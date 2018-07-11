Exclusive: YouTube Star Pia Mia in Talks to Join Anna Todd’s YA Movie ‘After’

0

Guamanian singer, songwriter and model Pia Mia is in talks to join the cast of After, based on the popular YA book of the same name by Anna Todd, Collider has exclusively learned.

Josephine Langford is set to star as Tessa, a “good girl” who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and sexual awakening upon entering college, where she meets brooding rebel Hardin Scott, who will be played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Those two rising young actors will be joined by Swen Temmel, who has been cast as Jace and doubles as an executive producer.

According to sources, Pia Mia is nearing a deal to play Tristan, a character that was originally male in the book, but changed to female in the script, as confirmed by Todd herself on Twitter.

Jenny Gage is directing from a script by Susan McMartin, and Todd is producing along with Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon of CalMaple Films, Jennifer Gibgot of Offspring Entertainment, and Aron Levitz from Wattpad, where the book amassed 1.5 million views and ultimately crashed the site. Besides Temmel, executive producers include Nicolas Chartier, Jonathan Deckter, Adam Shankman, Scott Karol and Meadow Williams, the latter of whom is expected to play Professor Soto.

After doesn’t have domestic distribution yet but a deal is in the works, as production is slated to start next week in Atlanta.

Pia Mia got her start by posting videos of herself singing on YouTube, which led to her landing roles in music videos and commercials. She went viral after Kim Kardashian filmed her performing a cover of Drake‘s 2013 single “Hold On, We’re Going Home” in front of Drake himself. One year later, she signed a multi-album deal with Interscope Records and teamed with Chance the Rapper on the song “Fight For You,” which appeared on the Divergent soundtrack. She has collaborated with many top artists in the music industry over the last five years, and earlier this year, it was reported that Pia Mia will be the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls revival group Pussycat Dolls: Next Generation. She was also selected as the first-ever fashion director for Madonna‘s Material Girl clothing line.

While the 21-year-old has played herself on the TV series East Los High, After will be her first feature film. She’s represented by UTA and 323 Talent Management.