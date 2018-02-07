Mia Wasikowska, Christopher Abbott, Laia Costa and Director Nick Pesce Talk ‘Piercing’ at Sundance

0

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was Piercing, director Nicolas Pesce’s thrilling follow-up to his acclaimed directorial debut The Eyes of My Mother. Based on the celebrated novel by Ryu Murakami, the film stars Christopher Abbott as a seemingly normal businessman who sets out to murder a random stranger, only to discover that the escort he picked up (Mia Wasikowska) is not who he expected and she has other plans for him. It’s a game of cat and mouse that also stars Laia Costa, Marin Ireland, Maria Dizzia, and Wendell Pierce.

Before I had the chance to see the film, Christopher Abbott, Mia Wasikowska, Laia Costa and Nicolas Pesce came by the Collider Studio at Sundance for an exclusive video interview. Nicolas Pesce talked about why he wanted to make Piercing as his follow up to The Eyes of My Mother, why the cast wanted to be involved in the project, what it was like on set, if the actors were apprehensive about some of the subject matter that would be depicted on screen, what Pesce learned from friends and family screenings, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above

Christopher Abbott, Mia Wasikowska, Laia Costa and Nicolas Pesce:

Here’s the Piercing synopsis via Sundance: