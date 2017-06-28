Exclusive ‘Pilgrimage’ Images and Teaser Key Art Feature Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal

0

We here at Collider have an exclusive new look at the upcoming RLJ Entertainment film Pilgrimage. Directed by Brendan Muldowney and written by Jamie Hannigan, the action film had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival and takes place in 1209 Ireland and follows a group of monks who begin a pilgrimage across an island, transporting their monastery’s holiest relic to Rome. But their path becomes increasingly fraught with danger as their route brings them face to face with territory that’s been torn apart through centuries of tribal warfare and the growing power of Norman invaders.

Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, and Richard Armitage lead the cast here, and below you can check out an assortment of exclusive new images along with teaser key art for the film. You may recall that when Holland was auditioning to land the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, he enlisted the help of Bernthal, and as Bernthal was looking to land the role of Punisher on Marvel’s Daredevil, he enlisted the help of Holland. Indeed, Pilgrimage is the movie the two were filming as that audition process was taking place.

Take a look at the exclusive Pilgrimage images and teaser key art below. The film hits theaters and will be available on VOD and Digital HD on August 11th.