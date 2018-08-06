Facebook Messenger

‘Pineapple Express’ Just Turned 10, So Seth Rogen Tweeted out Some Cool Trivia

August 6, 2018

Pineapple Express turns 10 today, and in a year filled with great comedies, Pineapple Express stands as one of the better ones. It’s a great action-comedy throwback that really made great use of Seth Rogen, James Franco, and Danny McBride, and it holds up pretty well today.

To mark the film’s tenth anniversary, Rogen, who also co-wrote the script with writing partner Evan Goldberg, tweeted out some trivia about the comedy:

