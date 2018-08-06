‘Pineapple Express’ Just Turned 10, So Seth Rogen Tweeted out Some Cool Trivia

Pineapple Express turns 10 today, and in a year filled with great comedies, Pineapple Express stands as one of the better ones. It’s a great action-comedy throwback that really made great use of Seth Rogen, James Franco, and Danny McBride, and it holds up pretty well today.

To mark the film’s tenth anniversary, Rogen, who also co-wrote the script with writing partner Evan Goldberg, tweeted out some trivia about the comedy:

In #PineappleExpress, me and my co-writer Evan had to roll all the cross joints needed to film (about 100) ourselves because nobody else on the crew could roll them properly. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

The name #PineappleExpress was around for years before the movie. It’s a Hawaiian weather system that sometimes hits the Pacific Northwest, which is where we’re from. Evan heard the name and said “that would be a great name for a movie.” Years later we found a perfect fit. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

There was NO strain of weed called #PineappleExpress when we made the movie. We said “if one day, people are out there selling weed called Pineapple Express, it worked”. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

Throughout the fight scene in Red’s house in #PineappleExpress, I broke my finger and Danny McBride got his head cracked open when Franco hit him with the bong. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

The reason Saul wears a headband in #PineappleExpress is the result of another injury. There’s a shot (that’s in the movie) when we are running through the woods, Franco hits his head on a tree. He actually hit his head on a screw that was holding a pad in place and got stitches. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

In #PineappleExpress, Red refers to his ex wife having gotten out of jail recently. There’s a pic of Red and his ex wife, who was played by Stormy Daniels. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

We wrote #PineappleExpress express for me to play Saul and Franco to play Dale. James wanted to switch roles, and I didn’t care that much, so we did. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

The shots of the dick drawings on the principals desk in Superbad was actually filmed on the set of #PineappleExpress in the woods while we were shooting Dale and Saul destroying their cell phones. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

In #PineappleExpress, Red was originally supposed to die the first time he was shot when he was tied up in his apartment, but we thought Danny Mcbride was so funny that we just kept bringing him back to life. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

While we were filming the scene where Red is taped to the chair in #PineappleExpress, Danny had to actually be taped in the chair all day and we couldn’t let him out because it took too long to put him back. pic.twitter.com/vBmmcRTuiL — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

I did my 99% of my own stunts in #PineappleExpress, (which might explain all the injuries) including this one: pic.twitter.com/DrV9jF1wIS — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

In #PineappleExpress, originally, Red killed Matheson with a Ford Fiesta, but Ford didn’t want their car involved in a movie murder so we had to change it to a Daewoo Lanos, which is ultimately much funnier I think. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

Huey Lewis and the News recorded an original theme song for #PineappleExpress. We were inspired by our favorite 80s movies that had rock songs with their titles. Here he is performing it on Kimmel: https://t.co/nXVbuiW9z0 via @YouTube — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

We DID have a smoking billboard for #PineappleExpress that got shut down by the fire department because people keep thinking it was on fire. https://t.co/UslrDgNyuN — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

The song Paper Planes by MIA does not actually appear in the movie #PineappleExpress, just the trailer. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

Of all the weird references in #PineappleExpress, my favorite is to the fact that Matheson is wearing “British Knights”, because when I was a kid I wore the fuck out of my BK’s. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

In #PineappleExpress, Saul calls his shit weed “Snicklefritz” because it’s what our practical FX supervisor would call his second in command when he didn’t like what he was doing and we thought it was hilarious. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018